Under the Lights: Virginia Tech leading Old Dominion 16-10 at halftime

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s 2023 campaign started tonight under the lights in Blacksburg as the Hokies hosted Old Dominion--a program that’s become quite the in-state rival.

The game started a bit slow in the opening quarter with both teams combining for just 73 total yards. Virginia Tech was able to capitalize off an early mistake by ODU. While lining up to punt deep in their own territory, the Monarchs had a high snap that rolled out the back of the end zone resulting in a Hokies safety and a 2-0 lead.

Tech’s offense started clicking by the end of the quarter, leading to a touchdown to start the second quarter. Grant Wells connected with transfer wide receiver Jaylin Lane for the 20 yard score and the 9-0 lead.

That was short-lived as ODU responded with a 12 play, 83 yard drive ending with a 16 yard touchdown from Grant Wilson to Dominic Dutton. That cut the Hokies lead to 9-7.

Virginia Tech mustered another response, an 8 play, 62 yard drive capped off with a 10 yard touchdown from Grant Wells to the former ODU Monarch Ali Jennings. That scoring play gave the Hokies a 16-7 lead.

But, ODU swooped in for another scoring drive before halftime scoring a 28-yard field goal.