George Wythe shuts out Grayson Co. in GOTW matchup

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – We’re back with a regional re-match from last year.

For the second consecutive season, Grayson County entered its matchup with George Wythe sitting at 8–0.

The Maroons handed the Blue Devils their first loss last year, seeking to do the same, this time on a new turf at Bill Strong Field.

Fans of all ages fired up for their Region 1C Championship rematch from a year ago. Blue Devils trying to remain unbeaten … Maroons crashing the party early.

The first play of the game for George Wythe - backed up at the 4-yard line when “Tandamonium” happened. Tandom Smith gets some blocks and rolls 55 yards downfield. Led to a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

Grayson County trying to respond. Handoff to Aaron Peterson. He fumbles, recovered by Trey Sparks of the Maroons.

Later in the first half, more defense from Wythe. Dylan Sisk is in the backfield for the big sack.

At the other end … Phipps trying to hall in the 22-yard TD on fourth down but just off his fingertips.

Second half … both teams struggled in the red zone. After a Grayson fumble, the defense forces a turnover on downs inside the 5-yard line.

But the Blue Devils couldn’t do anything with it. Dowell’s pass was picked off by Tandom Smith. Taken down at the 1. That led to a field goal and a 9-0 lead.

In mid fourth quarter, Wythe added to its score. Braydon Rainey on the handoff - Blue Devils can’t stand the rain because that is a touchdown.

George Wythe shuts the door on this region’s final rematch, 23-0 over Grayson County.

“We played great defensively, and we’re able to make some adjustments. I was worried about the quarterback and receivers all week because they are good, they are they are really good. Our kids came out and made plays,” Brandon Harner, George Wythe Head Coach said.

“Beating an 8–0 team, undefeated team, coming in here. We are the underdogs and just smacking them like that, holding them to zero points is pretty good,” Tandom Smith, Maroons QB/DB said.

“After the loss to Galax, we knew we had to step up our gang so these past couple of games we have just been locked in and now this is a big win out here and hopefully people know that we are a good team and we are the one to watch,” Dylan Sisk, Maroons OL/DL said.