Rockbridge County claims Region 3C title over Rustburg, 3-0

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge County volleyball team has had a stellar season, a 26-1 record entering the Region 3C Championship against Rustburg. The good times continued again Saturday afternoon for the Wildcats.

Maddi Dahl and the senior group helped set the tone early in game one, building a lead before the eventual 25-16 win.

Rustburg showed fight in game two as the Bigham’s played a big role--both Laila and Nahla. But it wasn’t quite enough to beat Rockbridge County.

Sophie Vaught had 13 kills, Maddie Dahl added 9 kills as the Wildcats won the Region 3C title 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-20).

“They definitely pushed us pretty hard,” said Wildcats second year coach Kassidy Beagan. “I think that my goal to push them and keep them motivated was just to not get down when we made a mistake and we just needed to get the next point and that this was our game and to not think anything different and to just keep pushing with good attitudes.”

The region title win is the first for Rockbridge County since it repeated in 2017 and 2018. Both of those seasons ended in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals. But this year’s team is counting on more.

“Before each game we have affirmations that we tell each other like all the different things we’re going to do and when we get on the floor we just try to execute those things,” said Wildcats senior Maddie Dahl.