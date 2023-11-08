Local student-athletes make commitments on early signing day

ROANOKE, Va. – The early signing day period had many of our local student-athletes signing letters of intent and making commitments to further their academic and athletic careers.

At Patrick Henry, basketball standout Jada Cook signed on to play hoops for Murray State ahead of her senior season.

Cole Devine will take his lacrosse talents to Roanoke College while Kate Cumins will play lacrosse at the University of Rhode Island.

Another lacrosse standout will be taking her talents to the next level. Hidden Valley’s Sarah Thomson will suit up for Virginia Tech. Thomson, who has excelled for the Titans and her nationally ranked club lacrosse team, said she chose the Hokies in large part to the relationships built with the new coaches.

“It means truly a lot to me,” Thomson said. “This is something that I’ve thought about for a very long time and worked really hard towards. But I think to be succesful at something, you have to work really hard at it and work a lot more than you would think.”

Virginia Tech was always a dream school for Thomson, who said she had to turn away schools like Liberty, George Mason and Cornell.

Other area signings from Wednesday included Rockbridge County’s Libba Erkskine signing with Florida Southern lacrosse.