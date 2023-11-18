59º
E.C. Glass takes down Jefferson Forest, 27-0

The final score was 27-20

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Paul Eldert, WSLS

Tags: 1st And 10, High School Football, Sports, Seminole District

FOREST, Va. – Looking high above Sabre Stadium as Jefferson Forest hosts E.C. Glass.

Picking this up in the 4th, Glass is up, 24-13. Jamar Smith hauls in the pass and takes a hit, extending a lengthy Glass drive. Sets up a Will Pacot field goal to make it 27-13 Glass.

Glass trying to convert on 3rd down and put the game away when seemingly we have a Pick-6 by #6 Raekwan Blake. But a holding penalty on the return would negate the score.

Cavs are now facing 4th and short with the season on the line, they call Moose’s number but the Hilltoppers’ defense gets the stop to win the game, 27-20.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

