E.C. Glass takes down Jefferson Forest, 27-0

FOREST, Va. – Looking high above Sabre Stadium as Jefferson Forest hosts E.C. Glass.

Picking this up in the 4th, Glass is up, 24-13. Jamar Smith hauls in the pass and takes a hit, extending a lengthy Glass drive. Sets up a Will Pacot field goal to make it 27-13 Glass.

Glass trying to convert on 3rd down and put the game away when seemingly we have a Pick-6 by #6 Raekwan Blake. But a holding penalty on the return would negate the score.

Cavs are now facing 4th and short with the season on the line, they call Moose’s number but the Hilltoppers’ defense gets the stop to win the game, 27-20.