Trey Edmunds announces retirement from NFL

He’s a former WSLS-TV intern, but he’s well known for plenty more than that.

The Dan River product, Virginia Tech standout and NFL running back Trey Edmunds announced his retirement from football on a social media post on Tuesday.

Edmunds played five seasons in the NFL from 2017 to 2021 with the Saints and Steelers.

Trey is the oldest of the three Edmunds brothers, which include Terrell and Tremaine. Both are still in the league. Terrell was traded from the Eagles to the Titans midseason this year. Tremaine is now in Chicago after several impactful years with the Bills defense.

Trey actually finished his college career at his dad’s alma mater--Maryland. Ferrell was a former Miami Dolphins tight end, and coached all three of his sons at Dan River before all three went on to Virginia Tech.