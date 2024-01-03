35º
Liberty’s Salter plans to enter transfer portal

The Conference USA MVP has two years of eligibility remaining

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: LIberty Flames, Kaidon Salter, Fiesta Bowl, Transfer Portal, NCAA Football
Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) scrambles during the first half on the NCAA Fiesta Bowl college football game against Oregon Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lynchburg, Va. – One of the cogs in the undefeated Liberty machine, quarterback Kaidon Salter is reportedly entering the transfer portal. As first reported by On3, the Conference USA MVP threw for more than 2800 yards and 32 touchdowns, and ran for more than 1000 yards and 12 more scores in 2023. Salter has two years of eligibility remaining. He helped lead Liberty to unprecedented success in 2023 in his first year as the team’s starting quarterback. The Flames finished the year at 13-1 following a loss to Oregon on New Year’s Day in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

