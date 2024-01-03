Lynchburg, Va. – One of the cogs in the undefeated Liberty machine, quarterback Kaidon Salter is reportedly entering the transfer portal. As first reported by On3, the Conference USA MVP threw for more than 2800 yards and 32 touchdowns, and ran for more than 1000 yards and 12 more scores in 2023. Salter has two years of eligibility remaining. He helped lead Liberty to unprecedented success in 2023 in his first year as the team’s starting quarterback. The Flames finished the year at 13-1 following a loss to Oregon on New Year’s Day in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.
Liberty’s Salter plans to enter transfer portal
The Conference USA MVP has two years of eligibility remaining
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.