Olympic soccer 101: Since Tokyo

Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players celebrate by taking a selfie photo after receiving their bronze medal after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama.

Who are the favorites for soccer in Paris?

Reigning Olympic men’s soccer champions Brazil failed to qualify for the 2024 Games, but there are other teams still considered favorites, such as France, Spain and Argentina. Those countries' under-23 (U23) squads have a lengthy pool of talent with European soccer experience. Spain won silver in Tokyo while France will try to take advantage of playing on home turf. The U.S., who haven’t been in the Olympics since 2008, enter the tournament not as one of the favorites but can be a dark horse.

Based on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2023 World Cup, a handful of countries are favorites heading into the women’s tournament. Spain, England, France and the U.S. are favorites to win gold, whereas Colombia and Canada might surprise some teams and make a deep run.

What are the expectations for the U.S. men’s and women’s teams heading into the 2024 Olympics?

The men are returning to the Olympics for the first time in 16 years and have not won a medal since the 1904 St. Louis Games. The national team is seeing more players in Europe than ever before in program history, and the U.S. even had the second-youngest team at the 2022 World Cup. Although young star players like Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah won’t play in the Games due to conflicting tournaments, the men’s team still has lots of youth talent to call up for its U23 squad. Making it out of the group would be a good tournament for the U.S. men and winning any knockout stage games would be considered a bonus.

After winning bronze in Tokyo and suffering an early exit at the 2023 World Cup, the women’s team is quickly losing its place as the top powerhouse in women’s international soccer. The team is undergoing a generational shift with players such as Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman preparing to take over the reins. But considering how long the women’s team has been dominant in international soccer, the expectation is to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Who is not playing for U.S. men’s and women’s soccer in Paris?

No official rosters have been announced yet, but Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis will not be playing at the 2024 Olympics for the women after announcing their retirements within the last year.

Which soccer players are in their first Olympic games in Paris?

Global soccer star and French international Kylian Mbappe expressed his desire to play at the Paris Olympics. If allowed, it will be his first time playing in the Games.

How many players are on an Olympic soccer team?

This summer, the Olympics will be requiring soccer teams to have an 18-player squad. Previously at the Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were allowed to bring 22 players.