Virginia Tech’s Kitley earns ACC Player of the Year for third consecutive season

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) smiles as she walks off the court after defeating North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the third consecutive season, Virginia Tech All-American center Elizabeth Kitley has been named the women’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

It’s just the third time in the history of the league that a player has earned the honor three consecutive seasons as Kitley joins Duke’s Alana Beard (2002-04) and Maryland’s Alyssa Thomas (2012-14). Kitley ranks second in the conference in scoring averaging 22.8 points and is the only player to average just over 11 rebounds per contest. Tying the league record for the most ACC Player of the Week honors with six on the year, Kitley averaged a conference-best 24.0 points and 11.2 rebounds in ACC games. After becoming the ACC’s all-time leading rebounder on December 21, Kitley currently sits in second place on the ACC’s all-time scoring list with 2,709 points.

Kitley also earned All-ACC First Team honors and a spot on the ACC All-Defensive team.

Georgia Amoore also earned All-ACC First Team honors while head coach Kenny Brooks finished second in voting for ACC Coach of the Year behind Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack.

The University of Virginia’s Kymora Johnson was named an All-ACC Second Team selection and ACC All-Freshman selection. Johnson is the first UVA player to earn All-ACC team honors since Brandi Teamer did so in 2002.

