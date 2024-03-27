Australian Open champ Sinner advances to third Miami semi in four years in 6-4, 6-2 win over Machac

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, hits a return to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner won his 20th match of 2024 to reach the Miami Open semifinals for the third time in the past four years with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Tomas Machac on Wednesday.

Sinner, seeded second, will take on either No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev or No. 22 seed Nicolas Jarry, who play later.

Sinner reached his fourth final four of the season and moved to 20-1 overall. He reached the finals of this event in 2021 and 2023, losing both times.

“It was a really tough match, but I was happy about the performance,” Sinner said.

Sinner, 22, said Machac served well early on and his aggressiveness kept things close for a while. But Sinner continued his fabulous run, breaking his opponent's serve four times, to move on to the next round.

“I always say when it all feels good on the court, it's easy to play tennis,” he said. "But it has to start off in a practice session when you don't feel well, but you still have to practice and this can make the difference.

“At the moment, I feel really good on the court,” he continued.

On the women's side, Danielle Collins defeated No. 23 seed Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Miami semifinals for the first time since she did it as a qualifier six years ago.

Garcia had come off consecutive wins over Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaki and Coco Gauff. But the run fizzled out against Collins, who has won 10 of 11 sets in this tournament and needed just 80 minutes to advance.

Collins moved to 4-0 in her career against Garcia, who never had a break point in the match. Collins downplayed the dominant showing.

“Against someone like Caro, it forces me to be more concentrated, because I know I don’t want to give her an inch," Collins said.

Collins will face either No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula or Ekaterina Alexandrova, who play Wednesday night, for a spot in the championship final.

