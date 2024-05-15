Salem’s Taylor Davis named Don Holliday Scholarship winner

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning we learned who would be the 38th recipient of the prestigious Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship. The annual award is given to an area high school senior who has an interest in golf.

The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation presented Salem’s Taylor Davis with the 4-year, $30,000 scholarship. Davis touts a 4.414 GPA and is a three-year member of the National Honor Society, Spanish club/honor society and she also serves on the student council association.

“I feel so blessed to have won because I knew trying to pay for college is something that we were trying to figure out how to do it,” an excited Davis said. “So, winning this is just insane. I’ve been to the hall of fame banquet the past several years with the Salem High golf team so I see every year in the program the winners and always thought ‘that would be so cool’ and I never thought that it would be me.”

Davis has been active with community service as a volunteer at First Tee of the Roanoke Valley and is part of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

As for her athletics, Taylor Davis has been a four-year starter on the Salem golf team, serving as team captain her senior season. She plans to attend Christopher Newport University to continue her academic and athletic careers with an interest in law.