JF boys soccer, LCA baseball among teams to win region titles

ROANOKE, Va. – Region champions were crowned Tuesday night on the soccer and baseball fields.

In Region 4D boys soccer, Tyler Beck was in goal for the Cavaliers and stopped everything that came his way. JF kept visiting Charlottesville off the scoreboard and picked up a goal in the 36th minute from David Anderson. The Cavaliers clinched the regional title for the second consecutive year with a 2-0 victory and moved to 19-0 this season.

In Region 3D, William Byrd defeated Northside in a Region 3D semifinal. The Terriers advance to the Class 3 State Tournament and will play either Magna Vista or Christiansburg in the Region Final.

On the diamond, Liberty Christian baseball downed visiting Fluvanna County 13-3 to win the Region 3C Championship. After a back and forth game in the first four innings, the Bulldogs dropped late runs en route to a run-rule victory.