71º
Join Insider

Sports

Wood Ducks offense downs Red Sox 11-2

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Minor League Baseball, Carolina League, Salem Red Sox, Down East Wood Ducks, Appalachian League, Pulaski River Turtles, Danville Otterbots

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox couldn’t generate enough offense Wednesday night in what proved to be an 11-2 home loss to Down East. The Wood Ducks jumped to an early 6-0 advantage before the Red Sox scratched two runs across. But late insurance runs secured the road win for the team that sits right above the Red Sox in the current league standings.

The Lynchburg Hillcats road game at Delmarva was postponed due to weather.

In the Appalachian League, Pulaski earned an 8-4 road win over the leagues newest team Tri-State. While in Danville, the Otterbots allowed the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to Kingsport. The Axmen prevailed with the 6-5 victory.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos