Wood Ducks offense downs Red Sox 11-2

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox couldn’t generate enough offense Wednesday night in what proved to be an 11-2 home loss to Down East. The Wood Ducks jumped to an early 6-0 advantage before the Red Sox scratched two runs across. But late insurance runs secured the road win for the team that sits right above the Red Sox in the current league standings.

The Lynchburg Hillcats road game at Delmarva was postponed due to weather.

In the Appalachian League, Pulaski earned an 8-4 road win over the leagues newest team Tri-State. While in Danville, the Otterbots allowed the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to Kingsport. The Axmen prevailed with the 6-5 victory.