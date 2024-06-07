Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 after Tyson's health episode

FILE - Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Tyson was recovering Monday, May 27, after suffering a medical emergency a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said. The 58-year-old boxing legend became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing his publicist's office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul is now set for Nov. 15 after the former world heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight last month.

The fight was originally set for July 20 in Arlington, Texas, home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and will be aired on Netflix.

Tyson became nauseous and dizzy during the final hour of a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. His plane was met by first responders, while Tyson’s camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem and said he would need to do light training for several weeks.

Tyson turns 58 on June 30.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” Tyson said in a statement released by Netflix. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

The fight was originally slated for a Saturday, but will be held on a Friday as the Cowboys prepare to host the Houston Texans on Nov. 18 for Monday Night Football.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since June 2005, but he has been training regularly for several years. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an entertaining exhibition in Los Angeles in November 2020.

