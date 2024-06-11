Jon Rahm withdraws from the US Open with a left foot infection

Jon Rahm, of Spain, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PINEHURST, N.C. – Jon Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday afternoon because of an infection in his left foot that led to concerns it could hurt the rest of his game.

Rahm, a past Masters champion and former No. 1 player in the world, announced his decision in a social media post. He says he consulted “numerous doctors” and his team and felt this was best in the long run for his golf.

“To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement!” Rahm posted on X. “Hopefully I'll be back in action as soon as possible.”

Rahm, winless since his 2023 victory in the Masters, had finished in the top 10 at every LIV Golf event until having to withdraw after six holes of the second round last week in Houston because of the pain in his foot.

He arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 wearing a sandal on the foot, hopeful that antibiotics would allow for it to heal in time for Thursday's opening round. He never saw the golf course, although he played it a few weeks ago in advance of the U.S. Open.

When asked if he liked his chances this week, given his form and his foot, he said earlier Tuesday in a press conference: “Anytime I can tee it up, I feel like I have a good chance.”

While he did not say what the doctors told him, Rahm could have waited until Thursday afternoon before deciding whether to play. He was to tee off at 1:36 p.m. in the first round.

In a later interview with the Spanish golf site ten-golf.com, he expressed concern that compensations he would have to make to his swing could lead to problems that would stretch into the rest of the year.

“What's clear is that if it wasn't a major, I wouldn't be here,” he told Spanish media. “The issue is not just the foot, but compensations I make in the swing to avoid pain. I'm worried of causing injury somewhere else and putting my season at risk.

“On the other hand, if it reaches a point that I don't think I can win, I'm not sure if it's worth going out to compete.”

He was replaced by Jackson Suber, the first alternate from the Maryland qualifier.

Rahm left the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf last December and was suspended by the PGA Tour, as is the case with all players joining the rival league. He has talked about missing a few of his favorite PGA Tour stops, like Torrey Pines and Riviera, but stressed earlier Tuesday that was in a “happy place.”

He narrowly made the cut as the defending champion at the Masters and tied for 45th, and at the PGA Championship last month, he missed a cut in a major for the first time in five years.

