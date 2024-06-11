Stars' Jim Nill selected NHL General Manager of the Year

FILE - Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill speaks to reporters during a news conference at the NHL hockey team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, June 8, 2023. Ken Holland and Nill were teammates in junior hockey nearly a half-century ago with big aspirations as players. Their names are together on the Stanley Cup four times, not as players but rather for their front-office roles with the Red Wings during Detroit's run of championships from 1997-2008. Now they are general managers of opposing teams in the Western Conference finals, old friends both hoping to get to another Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEW YORK – Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the NHL announced Monday night.

Nill was the top choice of 17 of 42 voters to run away with the honors. Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin was second and Florida’s Bill Zito third after building a team that has reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row.

GM of the year is the only award voted on during the playoffs, with the first two rounds considered. The Stars reached the Western Conference final for a second consecutive season before losing to Edmonton in six games.

Nill among other moves acquired defenseman Chris Tanev at the trade deadline without giving up a first-round pick or the organization's top prospect. The respected talent evaluator has four Cup rings from his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.

