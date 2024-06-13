Virginia’s Bennett inks contract extension

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett yells during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Texas A&M in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced Thursday that Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett has signed a contract extension.

It will keep Bennett under contract at UVA until April 30, 2030. If Bennett is UVA’s head coach on April 30, 2026, the contract has an automatic one-year rollover extending him until April 30, 2031.

“Tony Bennett is foundational to our efforts to compete for championships in this new model of college athletics,” Williams said. “He embodies everything important to the University of Virginia and Virginia Athletics. It’s an honor to work with him and we’re thrilled about the future of men’s basketball under his leadership.”

Bennett will be entering his 16th season later this year, with major accolades including a NCAA championship in 2019, two ACC tournament titles (2014 and 2018) and six ACC regular-season championships (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023). Bennett has earned two of his three National Coach of the Year honors at UVA (2015 and 2018) and is a four-time ACC Coach of the Year recipient.

Virginia has made 12 consecutive postseason appearances under Bennett who holds a record of 364-136. During the 2022-2023 season, he passed the late Terry Holland has UVA’s all-time wins leader.

“I love UVA and it has always been a special place for me and my family,” Bennett said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Carla Williams and Jim Ryan and to represent the University of Virginia. My staff and I look forward to adapting to the new landscape of college athletics. We will continue to build one of the best basketball programs on and off the court without compromising the values of our university. Go Hoos!”