Adding flavor to Salter’s game: the next step for the Flames quarterback

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two things that you wouldn’t think have an sort of connection: football statistics and a receipt. That’s until you think about Liberty Flames starting quarterback Kaidon Salter.

When his 2023 accolades come to mind, you can’t help but think of a CVS receipt--it just keeps going and going.

From weekly awards, team awards, Conference USA honors to program records and even national rankings--it was all well-deserved. But even with that, there’s another step the Texas native can take to be better.

“He’s going to get all these different accolades and all these different people saying all these things about him. Can he not worry about that and focus on his team and helping bring them with him?” said Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell. I think as a quarterback if you can raise the level of the people around you then you got something special. And he has that ability to do that because people will follow him.”

Salter’s improvement in this regard was evident even in the teams opening practice of fall camp. The reigning Conference USA regular season MVP relayed a vocal message to the team after stretching periods were over. It was also evident in Salter’s pre-snap communication--from directing traffic to making sure everyone was set, the command was there.

“He’s made good strides in that from Spring as far as being complete,” Chadwell said.

“Everybody knows I lead in a different way,” said Salter. “I’m not as vocal as a leader should be but I’ve been coming out of that kind of coming out of that little phase and being very vocal this this year and just trying to say more to the team so they can know that I’m all-in for them.”

Being a more vocal leader--one of the many intangibles that great quarterbacks possess. Now by adding it to his arsenal, the Flames hope Salter will rise to the occasion with added flavor to his game.