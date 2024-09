BUENA VISTA, Va. – Our Week 1 Player of the Week helped lead Parry McCluer to a 36-15 win over county rival - the Rockbridge Wildcats.

Quarterback Nathan Glass went 8-15 for 141 yards passing. He threw for three touchdowns and picked up 40 yards on 3 carries. For his effort in keeping the county rivalry alive, and for another year in the Fighting Blues favor, Parry McCluer quarterback Nathan Glass is your 1st and 10 Player of the Week!