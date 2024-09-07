Virginia Tech faces off against Marshall in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Hokies are facing off against the Thundering Herd in Lane stadium today!
Virginia Tech leads Marshall 10-7 at the half. Kyron Drones passed for 42 yards
Check back after the game for a full breakdown.
