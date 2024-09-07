71º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Virginia Tech faces off against Marshall in Blacksburg

Tags: Sports, Blacksburg, Hokies, Football, Virginia tech, Marshall
Virginia Tech football (WSLS 10)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Hokies are facing off against the Thundering Herd in Lane stadium today!

Virginia Tech leads Marshall 10-7 at the half. Kyron Drones passed for 42 yards

Recommended Videos

Check back after the game for a full breakdown.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos