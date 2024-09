SALEM, Va. – Salem’s Coen Logan played a key role in the Spartans’ victory over Franklin County on Friday night. Salem outscored the Eagles 27-7 in the second half, leading to a 56-30 win. Logan contributed significantly on both sides of the ball, recording five catches for 142 yards, three touchdowns, and 14 tackles on defense.

His all-around performance, helping secure Salem’s first win of the season, makes Coen Logan the Week 2 1st and 10 Player of the Week.