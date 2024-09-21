Virginia Tech Vs. Rutgers

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Hokies are facing off against the Scarlet Knights today in Lane Stadium.
Rutgers currently leads Tech 16-7 at the half. Kyron Drones passed for 70 yards. Check back after the game for a full breakdown.
