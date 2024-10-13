Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider

Sports

TE Engram active for Jaguars against Bears in London

Associated Press

Tags: Velus Jones Jr., Sports, Myles Cole, Evan Engram, Nate Davis, Zacch Pickens, Jaquan Brisker, Terell Smith, Tyrique Stevenson, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Dominique Robinson, Tyler Lacy, Javon Foster, Cole Van Lanen
Jacksonville Jaguars players participate in a NFL football training session in Watford, near London, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, ahead of the game against the Chicago Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LONDON – Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The two-time Pro Bowler had missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.

Recommended Videos

The Jaguars' inactives were DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Tyler Lacy, and DT Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was inactive after picking up a calf injury in practice Thursday.

Chicago's other inactives were safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin), DB Terell Smith (hip), OL Nate Davis, WR Velus Jones Jr., and DL Dominique Robinson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos