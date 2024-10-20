Jayden Daniels ruled out of the Commanders' game against the Panthers with a rib injury

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LANDOVER, Md. – Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury that forced the Washington Commanders' dynamic rookie quarterback out of their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Daniels returned to the sideline at halftime wearing sweatpants and a hoodie and with his helmet nowhere in sight. He waved some fans in the crowd, and the Commanders ruled him out while leading 27-0.

His mother, Regina Jackson, posted on social media the simple message, “He's fine.” Part owner Magic Johnson said he's “praying that Jayden Daniels’ injury is not serious!”

Daniels, who ran for 46 yards on the Commanders' first offensive snap, took multiple hits on their opening drive — including a head-over-feet tumble on that play. It was not clear exactly when he was injured.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner appeared to be in pain when leaving the field following a third-down completion before Austin Seibert's field goal that gave Washington a 10-0 lead. He initially went to the bench but relocated to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

After Andy Dalton's second interception of the first quarter, Daniels left the tent and went back onto the field to throw a few passes. He returned to the sideline and slammed his helmet to the turf before returning to the tent.

Towel in hand, Daniels then walked off the sideline and down the tunnel to the locker room. Veteran Marcus Mariota replaced him and led a drive that ended with a touchdown run by Brian Robinson Jr. to make it 17-0.

Daniels came into the game as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors. He threw for 1,404 yards, ran for 322 and been responsible for 10 TDs in his first six games.

