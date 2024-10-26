Kyron Drones accounts for 3 TDs to help Va. Tech beat Georgia Tech 21-6

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Kyron Drones threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a score, and caught a touchdown pass to lead Virginia Tech to a 21-6 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Drones accounted for 132 yards from scrimmage for the Hokies (5-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who amassed a season-low 233 total yards, but won their third straight game.

Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3) struggled offensively without injured starting quarterback Haynes King, who missed his second straight game. The Yellow Jackets finished with 356 total yards in losing their second straight game.

Georgia Tech started Zach Pyron at quarterback, but Pyron was ineffective against Virginia Tech’s defense, completing just 10 of 22 for 76 yards and an interception. Coach Brent Key pulled Pyron in the third quarter and went with freshman Aaron Philo the rest of the way. Philo threw for 184 yards and an interception.

Virginia Tech trailed 3-0 early in the game, but Drones got the Hokies on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Benji Gosnell in the second quarter that gave Virginia Tech the lead and it never trailed again. Drones caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jaylin Lane later in the quarter and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Drones completed 16 of 27 for 128 yards and added 6 yards rushing.

Takeaways

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets clearly miss King, who was completing 71% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and one interception before his injury. King has been listed as day-to-day by Key and will get another week to heal with the Yellow Jackets off next week. They need him for a November stretch that includes games against No. 6 Miami and at No. 2 Georgia.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies’ defense has given up just 34 points in this three-game winning streak and carried the team on a day when the offense played inconsistently. With one more win, the Hokies will be bowl-eligible for the second straight season.

Up next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Miami on Nov. 9.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Syracuse on Saturday.