Parsons, Bland are held out with injuries as Cowboys are without Elliott in key test against Falcons

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, middle, runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

ATLANTA – Running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive as expected for Dallas in Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons, leaving Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook to lead the struggling ground game as the Cowboys look to end a two-game losing streak.

The Cowboys did not disclose the reason when it announced on Saturday that Elliott would not accompany the team to Atlanta.

Recommended Videos

Elliott is missing a game for the first time in eight seasons over two stints with the Cowboys for reasons other than injury, suspension or games where the stakes couldn’t justify using their lead back. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting the absence was for disciplinary reasons.

The Cowboys (3-4) are without defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) in an important game as they look to move back to .500 and revive their playoff hopes.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is active after testing his sore calf in pregame warmups. Linebacker Erick Kendricks, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, also is available to play.

The 29-year-old Elliott is averaging 3.1 yards per carry, a career-low mark. He has rushed for only 149 yards on 48 attempts with two touchdowns. The Cowboys rank last in the NFL with their 74 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Dak Prescott has the team's only other rushing touchdown.

Cook was elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive game. Dowdle leads the team with 246 rushing yards.

Notable names on the Falcons inactive list are linebackers Troy Andersen (knee) and JD Bertrand (concussion). Right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) is available.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl