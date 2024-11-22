Game of the Week | Salem at G.W. Danville

Heavyweights will collide in multiple matchups tonight, including our Game of the Week which takes us to Danville, where the Salem Spartans will take on G.W. Danville Eagles.

Tonight marks the sixth overall meeting between the two, all of which have been in the postseason. The Spartans overcame a sluggish start in the region quarterfinals against Handley. While defense has left room for improvement at times this season, the Spartans offense has been able to keep steady.

On the other side, G.W. Danville is seeking its third region final appearance under Coach Nick Anderson, which would be their first since 2021. Consistency has been their strong hold this year, with their opening season loss to Dinwiddie being their only one of the season.

Brooke Leonard will provide the latest throughout the night.