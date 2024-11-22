Lionel Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano close to becoming Inter Miami coach, AP source says

FILE - Argentina's head coach Javier Mascherano reacts before the quarter final soccer match between France and Argentina, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 2, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of reuniting with former Argentina national teammate Javier Mascherano with Inter Miami, this time as player and coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

Multiple reports out of Argentina said Mascherano has already agreed to take over as coach at Inter Miami as the replacement for Gerardo “Tata” Martino — who stepped down citing personal reasons. Mascherano emerged as Inter Miami's frontrunner earlier this week, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no decision has been revealed by the team.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the team had three finalists in mind for the job, made a pick on the replacement Wednesday — but would not confirm that the deal with Mascherano is done, or that he even was the final selection.

“We are very near the end of the process,” Mas said. “We will be announcing a new coach for Inter Miami in the upcoming days."

Messi and Mascherano were teammates both for Argentina and with Barcelona; for the Spanish club, Mascherano also played alongside current Inter Miami standouts Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. Mascherano, at one time, was the all-time leader for Argentina’s national team in international appearances; Messi has since broken that record.

Mas said he spoke with Messi last week about the coaching search. It’s not known if Messi played an active role in recruiting Mascherano, who currently is Argentina’s U-20 national coach.

"This is an extremely attractive position for a coach," Mas said.

Martino guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season. He was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Messi debuted for the club and insisted Friday that he needs to leave for personal reasons.

Inter Miami — which won the 2023 Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters Shield this season under Martino — was eliminated in the first round of this year’s MLS Cup playoffs. The team's 2025 season starts with training camp in January.

Martino also had deep ties to Messi before coming to Inter Miami; he coached the world's most decorated men's player and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner with Barcelona and Argentina’s national team before reuniting with him in South Florida. Martino said Friday he decided just before the start of the playoffs that he would not be back with Inter Miami next season.

“Needless to say, we’ve enjoyed it a lot and I’m grateful for the opportunity, on behalf of my entire coaching staff, to have been able to work at this club,” Martino said Friday in his farewell news conference. “The truth is that it’s been very captivating because being part of the change during this year and a half.”

Inter Miami was 26-9-12 in MLS regular season matches in the Martino era.

The 40-year-old Mascherano also played for five seasons in the Premier League, most of that with Liverpool. He played in the World Cup four times for Argentina — 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

