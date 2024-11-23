Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
45º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Duke's Cooper Flagg thrives in first true road environment, quieting Arizona crowd with 24 points

David Brandt

Associated Press

Tags: Jon Scheyer, Sports, KJ Lewis
1 / 12
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Duke guard Cooper Flagg, rear, picks off a pass intended for Arizona's Motiejus Krivas (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) gestures after scoring against Arizona guard Caleb Love (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) pulls down a rebound against Arizona guard Jaden Bradley, left, and Motiejus Krivas, middle, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona forward Trey Townsend, left rear, and guard KJ Lewis, right, battle for a loose ball with Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) shoots between Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) and forward Maliq Brown (6) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona Henri Veesaar, right, wins a rebound over Duke guard Cooper Flagg, left, and Mason Gillis, middle, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) is double-teamed by Arizona guard KJ Lewis (5) and Motiejus Krivas (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona guard Caleb Love (1) tries to dribble around Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer shakes hands with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Duke guard Cooper Flagg, right, shoots around Arizona's Motiejus Krivas (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

TUCSON, Ariz. – Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg got his first taste of a true college road atmosphere on Friday night, playing in front of a raucous announced crowd of 14,634 at Arizona's McKale Center.

For a few early moments, he looked a little nervous. It was fleeting.

Recommended Videos

Flagg scored 16 points in the second half, finishing with a game-high 24 as No. 12 Duke pulled away for a 69-55 win over No. 17 Arizona. The preseason All-American shot 10 of 22 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists, two blocks and a steal.

“In the first half, I was a little soft on my finishes,” Flagg said. “It was a high-level college basketball game, really physical. They're a physical team. But I found my footing and started playing off two feet a little better.”

Flagg — the nation's No. 1 overall recruit who wowed NBA stars in a workout against the U.S. Olympic Team this summer — is no stranger to high expectations. The 6-foot-9 forward has been very good in his first five career games, averaging 17.8 points.

But a hostile crowd of this magnitude was something different. It'll be the first of many.

“The environment tonight — to get tested this early in the season on the road — I find incredible value in it and I think our guys would say the same thing after tonight,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.

Flagg got better as the game progressed and quieted the McKale Center with a one-handed jam in traffic to give the Blue Devils a 46-33 lead with 12:31 left. It was the beginning of an offensive onslaught that included 10 points over about six minutes.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel also had good moments late in the game, hitting two crucial 3-pointers. Knueppel finished with 13.

But it's Flagg that attracts most of the eyeballs — from fans and opposing players. So far, he's proven worthy.

“He's tall and athletic and can finish over a lot of bodies,” Arizona's KJ Lewis said. “I don't know. He's just super athletic. We did a good job containing him in the first half, but then we went away from the game plan, didn't communicate and he found openings.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here .AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.