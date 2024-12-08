Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
56º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Sports

Saints QB Derek Carr injures left hand on dive in 4th quarter of win over Giants

Tom Canavan

Associated Press

Tags: Juwan Johnson, Sports, Derek Carr, Kendre Miller, Jake Haener, Graham Gano, Bryan Bresee, Micah McFadden, Darren Rizzi, Demario Davis
1 / 3
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) comes down on his arm as he is tackled by the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) comes down on his arm as he is tackled by the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr injured his left hand late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 14-11 victory over the New York Giants when he went airborne while trying for a first down and crashed to the turf.

Carr tried to leap over a Giants tackler and landed at the New Orleans 39-yard line, extending his non-throwing hand to break his fall. He was on the turf for a minute or two before walking to the medical tent. He was examined and slowly walked to an area where X-rays are done.

Recommended Videos

“A phenomenal effort trying to make a first down,” interim coach Darren Rizzi said of the play that happened with the Saints leading 14-11 and just under four minutes remaining.

Carr missed three games earlier this season with an oblique injury. Tight end Juwan Johnson, who had a TD catch on Sunday, said it looks like the QB will miss more time. Carr was not available to speak to reporters after the game.

“He’s just been having a rough go. We’re behind him,” Johnson said. “He’s still Derek Carr, aside from the football field. You just have to be there for him, emotionally, spiritually and physically.”

The injury could hurt the already slim playoff hopes of the Saints (5-8), who trail Tampa Bay by two games and Atlanta by one in the weak NFC South.

Rizzi was asked whether Carr would enter the concussion protocol after his jarring impact with the turf, but the coach could not confirm that.

Johnson said Carr had told teammates it was time to lay it on the line before he got hurt.

“And that’s the true example of laying out on the line. The dude just cares about his team a lot,” Johnson said.

Carr finished 20 of 31 for 219 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in the third quarter. He also led a 98-yard drive that Kendre Miller capped with a 6-yard run in the first quarter as New Orleans won for the third time in four games under Rizzi, who took over last month when Dennis Allen was fired.

Jake Haener replaced Carr and handed off to Miller, who was stopped on third-and-1 by Giants linebacker Micah McFadden. The Saints punted.

After an interception by New Orleans' Demario Davis, Haener went three-and-out on the next series. The Giants got the ball back with 1:21 to play and came within a thumb of forcing overtime.

New York drove to the Saints 12-yard line and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee got a thumb on Graham Gano's game-tying 35-yard field goal attempt.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS