1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Glenvar’s Brody Dawyot

GLENVAR, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Trophy Tour rolls to Glenvar a.k.a. “Highlander Heaven”, where their quarterback had a season worthy of state recognition.

It was in week 10 in a match up with district foe Floyd County when Brody Dawyot cranked it up a notch. 277 passing yards and 4 touchdowns to go with 93 rushing yards and one more score. The Highlanders earned the win that night and went on to a state semifinal appearance. Dawyot had nearly 3,000 all purpose yards on the year and proved to be a 1st team all-region honoree as a quarterback and punter.

“The main focus was just everybody doing their jobs, just going through the reeds, just going through everything, just making sure we get the win,” Dawyot said.

“We actually put a lot more on Brody,” said coach Kevin Clifford. “He played both ways. He broke our school record at 18 sacks. He was all-region on both sides of the ball, close to being all-state, first-team all-state on both sides. Of course, he was punter. I just think it comes with maturation, but Brody’s very competitive in every capacity and every endeavor on the court, on the field.”