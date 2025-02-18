Researchers confirm Hall of Famer Bobby Hull had CTE when he died 2 years ago

FILE - Hartford Whalers' star Gordie Howe, left, and Bobby Hull, right, have a chat as Hartford Whalers practice before their NHL game with the Washington Capitals, March 8, 1980. (AP Photo/William Smith, File)

CHICAGO – Bobby Hull, the Hall of Fame forward and two-time NHL MVP who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, had chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he died two years ago, his widow said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Researchers at Boston University’s CTE Center found that Hull had stage 2 CTE when he died in 2023. He was 84.

Hull struggled with short-term memory loss and impaired judgment over his final decade. He chose to donate his brain after seeing former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita decline late in his life.

“Seeing the pain and heartache suffered by his lifetime friend Stan Mikita’s family, Bobby felt strongly no other family should have to endure CTE,” Deborah Hull, his wife of 39 years, said in a statement. “He insisted on donating his brain, feeling as though it was his duty to help advance research on this agonizing disease.”

Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, Hull was one of the most prolific forwards in NHL history, scoring 610 times over 16 seasons with Chicago, Hartford and Winnipeg. He dazzled generations of Blackhawks fans with his shooting and skating skills and remains the franchise's career leader with 604 goals. Hull also had 303 goals while playing for the Jets in the World Hockey Association for seven seasons.

“We are grateful to Bobby Hull and all of the NHL players and families who are helping us learn how to prevent, diagnose, and treat CTE,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center. “We encourage retired players and their families to reach out for help and care if they are concerned about CTE, as we are learning how to effectively treat symptoms, especially in mid-life.”

The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced in November it was forming an advisory committee to help hockey players better understand CTE and the damage that concussions can do to the brain. In December, researchers at Boston University published a study of deceased male hockey players that showed 18 of the 19 NHL players examined — including Hull, Mikita, Ralph Backstrom, Bob Probert, and Derek Boogaard — had CTE. It also found the odds of developing CTE increased by 34% for each year of hockey played.

A degenerative brain disease, CTE has been identified in athletes and military combat veterans who sustained concussions or repeated blows to the head. It can be diagnosed only posthumously through an examination of the brain.

