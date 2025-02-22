No. 10 Virginia Tech wins a share of the ACC regular season dual meet championship

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It proved to be a momentous Friday night for the 10th ranked Virginia Tech wrestling program. The Hokies hosted fellow ACC foe and fierce rival, No. 7 North Carolina State.

It was a blistering start for Virginia Tech, winning the first four matches of the night. Sam Latona eanred a 7-0 decision at 141, top-ranked Caleb Henson earned a 5-1 decision at 149, Rafael Hipolito had a 3-2 decision at 157 and Mac Church defeated Derek Fields 2-1 (riding time).

The Hokies held a 15-10 team lead with two matches remaining. At 125, Eddie Ventresca would wrap things up with a triumphant 4-1 decision over Vincent Robinson. They were tied 1-1 with less than one minute remaining in the match. That’s when Ventresca scored a big takedown en route to victory. Cassell Coliseum erupted with emotion, knowing that would be enough points for the Hokies to seal the dual meet win.

But for good measure, Connor McGonagle earned a victory at the 133 match over Kai Orine to get Virginia Tech the 21-10 victory.

With the win, Virginia Tech earned a share of the ACC regular season dual meet championship alongside NC State and North Carolina.

Up next are the ACC Championships slated for March 9 at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University.