WATCH: Class 5 Region Quarterfinal basketball action

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday night, region quarterfinals in high school hoops tipped off across our area. At Patrick Henry, the Patriots had a great start against Mills Godwin, jumping to an early 13-3 advantage. But the Eagles soared in the 4th quarter outscoring the Patriots 24-11 leading to the big 62-45 victory.

It also proved to be the end of the season for the William Fleming boys on the road at No. 2 J.R. Tucker. While the two went to overtime tied at 48, the Tigers prevailed with the 54-49 victory to advance to the semifinals.

On the girls side of Region 5C, it was all positive results as both William Fleming and Patrick Henry cruised to victories. The Patriots defeated Louisa County 69-37. The Colonels prevailed 58-14 over J.R. Tucker to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals to host Mills Godwin. Patrick Henry will travel to No. 2 L.C. Bird.

Other results from Monday night are as follows below.

GIRLS:

Region 1B- Buffalo Gap def. Altavista 64-27

Region 1B- William Campbell def. Cumberland 56-49

Region 3C- East Rockingham def. LCA 46-43

Region 3C- Western Albemarle def. Alleghany 71-39

Region 4D- E.C Glass def. G.W. Danville 59-28

Region 5C- William Fleming def. J.R. Tucker 58-14

Region 5C- Patrick Henry def. Louisa County 69-37

BOYS:

Region 1B- Altavista def. Rappahannock County 75-51

Region 1B- William Campbell def. Cumberland 59-51

Region 3C- LCA def. Wilson Memorial 74-53

Region 3C- Staunton def. Heritage 75-67

Region 4D- G.W. Danville def. Salem 68-59

Region 5C- J.R. Tucker def. William Fleming 54-49

Region 5C- Mills Godwin def. Patrick Henry 62-45