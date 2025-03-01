ODAC Women’s Semifinals: No. 3 W&L tops No. 7 Ferrum

SALEM, Va. – No. 3 Washington & Lee staved off an upset in the ODAC Semifinals against No. 7 Ferrum with a 77-63 victory. Mary Schleusner’s career night and Sarah Zimmerman’s career-high 22 points put the Generals on top and into the ODAC championship for the third consecutive season.

Zimmerman’s career-high 22 points came on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 from deep and 8-of-8 at the free throw line. Schleusner, who entered the game needing just five points and one block to break both program career records, ended the night with 13 points and three blocks, in addition to 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Schleusner broke the program’s career blocks record of 267 (Jessica Hunsinger ‘07) with her first swat of the game in the waning second of the first quarter. She then surpassed Jessica Mentz ‘02 (1,742) as the program’s all-time leading scorer with a layup at the 0:28 mark of the second quarter.

Already the program’s all-time leading rebounder, as well, Schleusner became just the 12th player in Division III women’s basketball history to reach 1,400 career boards. Schleusner’s 11 boards on Friday night moved her past Liza Janssen (1,403, Wellesley, 1991-94) for 11th place all-time, and just one behind Tytravia Riley (Bard, 2013-16) for 10th place.

Washington & Lee will play Randolph-Macon Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.