Rail Yard Dawgs beat Ice Flyers, improve win streak to 9 games

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (27-11-4) came up in the clutch moments over the Pensacola Ice Flyers (14-23-9) in front of the first-ever sellout crowd in franchise history on Friday night, recording a 3-2 shootout win at Berglund Center for the team’s ninth consecutive victory. Daniel Chladek scored twice in regulation in his pro debut for the Dawgs, Austyn Roudebush stopped 27-of-29 shots faced in the net, and Tommy Munichiello, Nick Ford, and Brendan Pepe all potted their shootout attempts for Roanoke. The Dawgs have now tied the franchise’s longest-ever winning streak at nine games, which was previously set from November 25-December 23, 2023. The 8,035 fans in attendance also set a new team record.

An early goal in the final period of regulation by former Dawg Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira tied the game at 2-all, as his wrist shot from the left-wing circle found the net at 3:29. The game would eventually progress to overtime, where both squads had open breakaway chances that were shut down by each of the goaltenders in net. In the shootout, Roudebush stopped all three of Pensacola’s attempts, while Munichiello, Nick Ford, and Pepe would all score as the Dawgs took home the victory to push their league-best home record to 18-2-3.

AJ Ruskowski stopped 36-of-38 shots faced in net for the Ice Flyers. Roanoke went 0-for-1 on the power play, and Pensacola went 1-for-1 on its chances.