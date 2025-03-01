Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

WATCH: Liberty girls, Floyd Co. boys claim region championships

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Local Sports, High School Sports, High School Basketball, Region Championships, William Fleming Colonels, L.C. Bird Skyhawks, Salem Spartans, Charlottesville Black Knights, Liberty Minutemen, James River Knights, Floyd County Buffaloes, Nelson

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday night we crowned champions in multiple regions across our viewing area.

In Region 5C, L.C. Bird’s defensive full-court pressure was too much for the William Fleming girls. The Colonels fought hard but came up short 55-50.

It was a physical match-up in Region 4D girls as Salem hosted Charlottesville. It was an early back-and-forth game until the Spartans separated themselves in the second half for the 63-47 region championship win.

On the girls side of Region 2C, James River put up quite the fight but the Knights had no answers for Shania Brown. Liberty claimed the region championship with the 71-55 victory.

The Floyd County boys outlasted Nelson County 73-68 in overtime to win that Region 2C title. More results below.

BOYS

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS