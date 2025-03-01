WATCH: Liberty girls, Floyd Co. boys claim region championships

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday night we crowned champions in multiple regions across our viewing area.

In Region 5C, L.C. Bird’s defensive full-court pressure was too much for the William Fleming girls. The Colonels fought hard but came up short 55-50.

It was a physical match-up in Region 4D girls as Salem hosted Charlottesville. It was an early back-and-forth game until the Spartans separated themselves in the second half for the 63-47 region championship win.

On the girls side of Region 2C, James River put up quite the fight but the Knights had no answers for Shania Brown. Liberty claimed the region championship with the 71-55 victory.

The Floyd County boys outlasted Nelson County 73-68 in overtime to win that Region 2C title. More results below.

BOYS