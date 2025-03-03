Virginia Tech women beat Clemson in final game of the regular season

CLEMSON, SC – The Virginia Tech women beat Clemson on the road, 78-76. Despite the late comeback from the Tigers, the Hokies were able to hold them off on their senior night.

The win makes Virginia Tech the No. 8 seed in the ACC tournament, where they will face No. 9 seed Georgia Tech for the second time this season. In their first meeting, Virginia Tech won in double overtime.

The Hokies will head to Greensboro for the tournament and play the Yellow Jackets on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.