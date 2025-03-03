Skip to main content
Clear icon
34º
Join Insider

Sports

Virginia Tech women beat Clemson in final game of the regular season

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, Clemson Tigers, ACC, College Basketball, Women's Hoops
Virginia Tech basketball (WSLS)

CLEMSON, SC – The Virginia Tech women beat Clemson on the road, 78-76. Despite the late comeback from the Tigers, the Hokies were able to hold them off on their senior night.

The win makes Virginia Tech the No. 8 seed in the ACC tournament, where they will face No. 9 seed Georgia Tech for the second time this season. In their first meeting, Virginia Tech won in double overtime.

Recommended Videos

The Hokies will head to Greensboro for the tournament and play the Yellow Jackets on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS