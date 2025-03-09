Four home runs lift No. 18 Virginia Tech over No. 23 Virginia softball

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia loaded the bases with one out in the first, but was kept off the scoreboard with back-to-back force outs at the plate. The Cavaliers kept the Hokies off the board in the home half after Virginia Tech put two on, but the Hoos got out of the frame with no damage.

Virginia Tech got on the board in the second with back-to-back home runs and the Cavaliers turned to the bullpen for Courtney Layne. Layne got the Hokies out of the second, but Virginia Tech extended the lead in the third when Zoe Yaeger came back to the plate with two outs and two on and hit a three-run home run to left field.

Recommended Videos

The Hokies got their sixth run with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Virginia scored in the sixth with Jade Hylton legging out a fielder’s choice on a ball to short as Virginia Tech looked to turn two and end the inning. Hylton beat the throw and Sydney Hartgrove scored from third on the bases-loaded play to get the Hoos on the board.

The Hoos would get no closer as the 6-1 margin would hold for the Hokies.