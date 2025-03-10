Stephen Curry joins alma mater Davidson as assistant GM for basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will serve as an assistant general manager for Davidson College’s basketball teams.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP will be the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to take an administrative job with a college team. He will continue to play with the Warriors while serving in this newly created role.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, and longtime Davidson supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman, are creating an eight-figure fund to support the college’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. The college asked them to serve in these advisory roles, investing their time and sharing their experience with both men’s and women’s basketball, according to a news release on Monday.

Curry will draw resources and support from the Under Armour global sports marketing team, one of his major sponsors.

He said he wants Davidson’s scholar-athletes to be able to compete in the top ranks of college athletics in an ever-changing landscape where athletes are now allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness — something that wasn’t available when he played there for three seasons from 2006-09.

“The Davidson experience is top notch,” said Curry said, a three-time Southern Conference first-team selection at Davidson. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student-athletes to have that same experience.”

Vice president and director of athletics Chris Clunie said basketball remains Davidson’s flagship sport, but the benefits of focusing on that game extend further.

“When our basketball programs are successful,” Clunie said, “they provide much-needed revenue and exposure to support all our athletics programs and raise the overall visibility of the college.”

Davidson is 16-15 this season in men's basketball.

Curry said the goal is to invest in the next student-athlete that’s coming into Davidson.

“They don’t have to take cuts on what the market says they deserve to be part of the brand of what it means to be a Davidson scholar-athlete with integrity in your academic experience,” Curry said. "The commitment to a four-year graduation process provides countless opportunities professionally in sports or as a game changer in life."

Matt Berman will also serve as assistant GM alongside Curry.

“Our ability to be a resource and a sounding board for the program, but also support each student athlete, to develop personal relationships with each of them to help guide them every step of the way through their Davidson experience,” Curry said. ___

