Radford native Darris Nichols named head men’s basketball coach at La Salle University

La Salle University has announced the hiring of Darris Nichols as the new head coach for its men’s basketball team, according to a release on the Go Explorers website. Nichols, who previously coached at Radford University, will be introduced at a press conference on Monday, March 24, at John E. Glaser Arena.

Nichols led Radford to two 20-win seasons in four years, including a 20-13 record in the 2024-25 season. “Darris Nichols brings a winning pedigree and passion for his student-athletes,” said La Salle President Daniel J. Allen. “We look forward to watching him recruit and develop the next generation of Explorers.”

Vice President of Athletics Ashwin Puri expressed enthusiasm for Nichols' appointment, highlighting his coaching philosophy centered on team chemistry and student-athlete development.

Nichols' coaching experience includes positions at Florida, Louisiana Tech, Wofford, and Northern Kentucky. He was named to ESPN.com’s 40 Under 40 list in 2020. As a player, Nichols excelled at West Virginia, helping the team reach the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.