George Wythe boys and girls basketball teams both heading to Class 1 state title

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It’s rare for one team to reach a state championship, but the small town of Wytheville is sending both the George Wythe boys and girls basketball teams to the Class 1 title game this year.

The last time this happened was in 2017, but neither team returned as champions—something the Maroons are determined to change this time around.

“You still get the experience when they go there, and we’re fortunate enough to represent our community, both the boys and the girls,” girls head coach Doug Campbell said. “Our goal is just to make them proud, play hard, represent our community and see where it lays.”

For the boys, this season has been about building on their last state title appearance in 2023. They have won 19 straight games and enter the championship with plenty of momentum.

“We have a senior-dominated team this year, so that experience has been tremendous for us,” boys head coach Tony Dunford said. “We have a lot of depth. We have kids that can play every position.”

Senior Reed Kirtner knows this will be his final game in a George Wythe uniform, making the moment even more meaningful.

“It’s been—I wouldn’t say emotional, but it’s definitely been a little sad, like surreal, that it’s all coming to an end,” Kirtner said. “But, you know, we’re back where we want to be, so hopefully we win the state championship Friday.”

On the girls’ side, they haven’t lost a game since early February. Both of their Class 1 losses this season were avenged in the postseason.

“It’s been really well. We’ve been working as a team very well,” senior Caroline Harris said. “I mean, we’ve gone through some hardships with J.I. Burton and Honaker, but we’ve overcome them. Now we’re at the state championship, and here we are.”

Campbell praised his team’s resilience and ability to stay composed.

“We haven’t panicked in any of the games,” he said. “We’ve been down by many points, and we continue to find a way. It’s somebody different every night that has a good game or steps up on the defensive end. It’s a credit to all 10 of them. They buy into each other, and they want to win for each other.”

Only two state title banners hang in the George Wythe gym. On Friday, both teams have the chance to add another.