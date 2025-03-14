Liberty erases double-digit deficit to win CUSA semifinal over Kennesaw State

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Other than the top seeded Liberty Flames, Kennesaw State was one of the hottest teams entering this weeks Conference USA tournament. The Owls won 2 of their last three games to cap the regular season--those wins coming against the top teams in the conference Liberty and Jacksonville State.

That made things interesting Friday afternoon when Liberty and Kennesaw State met in the semifinals of the CUSA tournament.

It was clear from the opening tip, the Owls understood the assignment. They had built an impressive 14 point lead in the first half, led by Adrian Wooley who finished with a game-high 28 points.

Even into the second half, Liberty still found itself trailing by 13 with ten minutes left in the game. But that’s all the time and motivates the Flames needed--proving once again they can rise to the occasion.

Zach Cleveland, Taelon Peter and Colin Porter proved to play big roles and both ends of the court as Liberty chipped away at the double-digit deficit.

Kaden Metheny’s 24 points went a long way, especially with 3:30 on the clock when his three pointer gave Liberty its first lead of the game.

From there, the Flames made enough free throws and created enough defensive pressure to secure the 81-79 victory and a spot in the CUSA Championship game on Saturday night.