NCAA DIII Tournament: Catholic tops Roanoke 95-91 in OT

The Maroons led by as many as 19.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Roanoke College Maroons (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke College men’s basketball team played in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA DIII Tournament for the first time since 1996. The Maroons made the most of their opportunity but came up short in a 95-91 overtime loss.

The Maroons had five players score in double figures, including Gavin O’Malley and Joshua McClary, who combined for 49 points.

Roanoke led by as many as 19 points but CJ Ruoff led the way with 36 points for the Cardinals. An 11-0 run towards the end of regulation helped Catholic force OT.

