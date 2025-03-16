Stars forward Mikko Rantanen receives cheers, some boos, in 1st game against Avs since he was traded

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen steps on the ice to warm up before an NHL hockey game against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Mikko Rantanen tapped his heart as the video screen showed highlights in the first period of his Colorado Avalanche career, culminating with him hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The crowd greeted him Sunday with a mixture of cheers of “Moose” — his nickname — and, of course, some boos.

Once a fan favorite, Rantanen is now a fierce rival following his arrival with Central Division-foe Dallas. And for the first time in his NHL career, Rantanen was a visitor in a building he’s called home for a decade.

No surprise, he heard the most boos when his name was announced on an assist to set up the first goal of the game for the Stars.

“It’s always emotional,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said before the game of Rantanen's return. “The good news is you only have to do it once, and then it’s in the rearview mirror. We’ll get through that today and then move forward.”

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for Rantanen since he was traded to Carolina on Jan. 24. That particular move caught him off guard and broke up the electric pairing with Nathan MacKinnon. Rantanen, the 10th overall selection by Colorado in 2015, was set to be a free agent this summer and figured the sides were simply negotiating.

“At the end of the day, I always wanted to stay in Colorado,” Rantanen said Saturday. “That was the plan, and that’s what I told the front office, too. I told them face-to-face that I was going to be flexible, but I understand. Better players than me have been traded in the history of NHL. So it happens. It’s part of the business.”

Rantanen was a popular figure in the locker room and helped the Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup title. His name remains all over the franchise’s career leaders list, including the sixth-highest goal scorer with 287.

As part of a three-team trade that landed Rantanen in Carolina, the Avalanche received forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury.

"I went there with an open mind to play there long term,” Rantanen said. “I tried my best.”

He played in 13 games with the Hurricanes and had two goals and four assists.

On March 7, Carolina sent Rantanen to the Stars for forward Logan Stankoven and draft picks. Rantanen signed an eight-year, $96 million contract.

“I’m very happy to be here now,” said Rantanen, who played in his fourth game with the Stars on Sunday. “It’s a good team, and they’ve been good, successful the last couple years. They have a good, young core, great coach, so it's good."

He wasn't sure how his reception with the Avalanche fans would go.

“Like I said many times, never wanted to leave. It wasn’t like I asked to leave," Rantanen said. "I have good memories here.”

