NCAA Women’s Tournament: #4 Kentucky outlasts #13 Liberty 79-78

ROANOKE, Va. – In the NCAA Women’s Tournament, No. 4 Kentucky defeated No. 13 Liberty 79-78. The Wildcats, led by former Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks, advances to the second round while the Flames season comes to an end.

Georgia Amoore helped pace Kentucky in the first half by scoring 23 points. The Wildcats surged ahead in the second half leading by as many as 17 points

But Liberty didn’t go away. Emma Hess and Emmy Stout helped lead a massive fourth quarter comeback that cut the deficit down to as little as one.

Kentucky’s Amoore helped seal things at the free throw line late, finishing with 34 points. That point total tied a Kentucky program record for most points in a tournament game.

Stout led the Lady Flames with 20 points, Hess added 17.

Kentucky will play the winner of Kansas State-Fairfield.