VHSL Class 3 All-State basketball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced more postseason basketball accolades, this time for Class 3.

On the boys side, Northside’s dynamic senior duo of Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey earned 1st Team All-State honors. They have been a fixture in coach Bill Pope’s system, winning back-to-back state titles before finishing the 2024-25 season in the state semifinals. Jisaiah Bryant of Liberty Christian Academy was named a 2nd Team All-State honoree along with Shawn Turner of Cave Spring High School.

On the girls side, Ailynn Macaculey of Staunton River High School was a 2nd Team All-State honoree while another dynamic senior duo earned 1st Team honors in Madilyn Winterton and Madelyn Caron of Lord Botetourt High School. The Lady Cavaliers head coach Renee Favaro earned Class 3 girls coach of the year. In her sixth season as head coach, Favaro led Lord Botetourt to a 26-3 record and the Class 3 state championship. The Lady Cavaliers rallied for a 49-44 win and the school’s fifth state championship (1995, 1996, 2018, 2020 (co-champions), and 2025) against James Monroe. Favaro’s teams are 117-29 over her six seasons, including two state championships.