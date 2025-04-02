Racing returns to Franklin County Raceway

CALLAWAY, Va. – Racing will resume at one of the nations grittiest tracks this weekend thanks to the efforts of a local couple. Franklin County Raceway is getting ready to open up the 2025 season under new management.

Timothy and Misty Meadows of Roanoke are excited to do a total rebrand at the track that includes facility upgrades and even a new name “Franklin County Raceway” formerly known as “Franklin County Raceway”. We were there Wednesday as they continue to make preps for this weekend.

“The racers are the reason we did this,” said Misty Meadows. “To continue to keep a track here for them to have a local track to come to. So, I’m hoping to have a packed house.”

“Hoping to see it stay alive, you know,” said Tim Meadows. “So many small tracks are shutting down but I think we can get some fans back out here, revamp some things up, get people helping us. I think it’s going to turn back around.”

The Meadows’ are hoping to bring the fan fare back to the famed track and among the upgrades, fans can now purchase tickets online.

Tim and Misty Meadows of Franklin County Raceway (WSLS)

The famed racetrack first opened back in 1969 and still has its original asphalt.