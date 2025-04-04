AI vs. pro gambler's $1 million March Madness bet coming down to Duke and Houston

FILE - Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after Duke beat Alabama in an Elite Eight round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The $1 million March Madness wager between a pro gambler and an artificial-intelligence site will be decided by the winner of the Duke-Houston game in the Final Four.

The Vegas bookies project the gambler, who picked 5 1/2-point favorite Duke, should win.

The AI platform 4C Predictions, which picked Houston, says that's why its smarter than them.

The bottom line: both pro gambler Sean Perry and the 4C's AI program have done very well over the first 60 games of the tournament. Perry has missed only 13 picks. AI has missed only 10. They both picked all the Final Four teams correctly.

Alan Levy, who runs the 4C site, says ChatGPT — who else? — says getting 50 of 60 correct places AI in the 95th percentile of all humans “which has gone beyond even what we expected at the start.”

The leaders in some of the multimillion-person bracket pools on ESPN, Yahoo and CBS are getting 55 or 56 picks right.

Both pickers chose Auburn to win in Saturday's other semifinal. Though AI has gotten more right, it could still lose because the picks become worth more points as the tournament progresses.

The tournament has largely been a bust for people who love upsets — good news for both these brackets, which largely stayed away from picking them. Both had Memphis and St. John's winning multiple games. Memphis fell to Colorado State in the first round and St. John's was gone after the second.

Levy said he is still analyzing Perry's offer to increase the bet to $10 million.

“My prediction?” Levy wrote in an email. “You’ll be joining me and the 4C team in all the celebrations" after Saturday's game.

