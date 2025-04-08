Parry McCluer to rename baseball field “Charlie Manuel Field”

Charlie Manuel speaking to 10 Sports after being inducted into the Parry McCluer athletic Hall of Fame (2013)

BUENA VISTA, Va. – On Tuesday Parry McCluer High School announced that its baseball field will be officially renamed “Charlie Manuel Field” on May 3, 2025 in honor of the iconic Major League Baseball manager.

Manuel served manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2005 to 2013, bringing the franchise its first World Series title in 28 years in 2008.

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Charlie Manuel waves to the crowd before a baseball game against the New York Mets in Philadelphia. The Phillies have hired former manager Charlie Manuel to replace John Mallee as hitting coach. Manuel was working as senior adviser to the general manager. The Phillies announced Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, that he would assume his new position for the remainder of the season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Virginia native began his career in the Commonwealth and maintained connections to his beloved roots in Buena Vista.

“This is a tremendous honor for Charlie Manuel and for our school community,” said Principal Todd Jones in a release. “His accomplishments on the baseball field are well known, but his influence on the lives of so many young people, including those here at Parry McCluer, is something we will always cherish.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Charlie’s support and are thrilled to honor him in this way,” said Mike Cartolaro, Parry McCluer’s Athletic Director. “Charlie’s legacy is one of hard work, dedication, and passion. We are proud to have his name forever associated with our field.”

The public is invited to attend this momentous and well-deserved ceremony on May 3 at 1 p.m.

10 Sports was in Buena Vista back in 2013 when Manuel was inducted into the Parr McCluer Athletic Hall of Fame.